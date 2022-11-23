Residents brave waterlogged streets after heavy downpour

TIRUVALLUR: Heavy rains lashed across several parts of Tiruvallur over the past couple of days putting the public, mainly school students through a lot of hardship, at the same time bringing a lot of joy to farmers in the district.

Frequent episodes of showers across Eekadu, Putlur, Manavalan Nagar, Ondikuppam, Aranvoyal, Vellavedu, Sevvapet, Thirumazhisai etc caused water logging in several low-lying areas of Tiruvallur.

The Veeraraghava Perumal Temple that usually sees thousands of devotees during Amavasya remained deserted owing to the torrid rains. School students who were forced to commute in the rain were put through a lot of hardship and were seen walking around with umbrellas to and fro from school.

However, the showers have brought great relief and joy to the farmers in Tiruvallur who are expecting a good yield this year. The district recorded maximum rainfall of 34 mm in Chozhavaram followed by 27 mm in Thamaraipakkam.