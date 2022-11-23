Port-Maduravoyal corridor construction: 'Ensure free flow of Cooum'

CHENNAI: While recommending the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to accord CRZ (coastal regulation zone) clearance for Chennai Port to Maduravoyal elevated double-decker corridor, the state coastal zone management authority has directed the Chennai Port Trust to ensure the free flow of water in Cooum River while and after construction.

Other conditions laid down by the authority are: the excavation works should be avoided in the peak monsoon period and the excavation materials should be disposed of properly, construction materials should not be stored in CRZ areas, the temporary approach road for construction of piers and bridges should be removed immediately, after completion of works then and there, so that there shall not be any obstruction to flow of water.

The Port Trust has also been directed to obtain NOC from the PWD should be obtained before the commencement of works and the pile caps should be provided well below the bed level of the river for unobstructed flow of water and the construction of bridges, piers, ramps and other activities should not affect the free flow of water.

Chennai Port Trust has resubmitted the project for CRZ clearance as the design and cost of the project was revised.