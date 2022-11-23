Pocso charges on school correspondent

CHENNAI: Avadi city police on Wednesday booked the correspondent-in-charge of a private school in Thiruninravur under the Pocso Act for alleged sexual abuse of students. On Wednesday, hundreds of students from classes 11 and 12 and parents protested outside the school demanding police action.

Sources said students had protested outside the campus on Tuesday evening too, but were pacified by the management. On Wednesday, as the numbers swelled, cops from Thiruninravur and Pattabiram stations reached the scene and pacified them. Vinoth took charge as Correspondent-in-charge after his father relieved himself, said police adding Vinoth allegedly made sexual remarks against several class 12 students in the name of counselling, and made sexual advances.