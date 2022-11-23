Man arrested for duping girlfriend, selling their child

CHENNAI: A man was arrested for cheating a woman and selling their child born out of wedlock.

26-year-old Chandrasekhar, hailing from Madurai, was in Chennai for 3 years. While staying in T Nagar he met a woman and they subsequently fell in love. Chandrasekhar used marriage as a pretext to get intimate with the woman. The couple started living together and gave birth to a daughter.

He later sold the child for Rs 2 lakh to an Erode couple in a sneaky manner. Problems began surfacing after Chandrasekhar posted a wedding picture of him with another woman.

The duped woman lodged a complaint with the Teynampet all-women police station and moved the court to take action.

Chandrasekhar was arrested following the court's order and was kept in judicial custody. Also, the police arrested Christian preacher Francis (44) of Kallidaikurichi, and Erode's Thenmozhi (46) for helping sell the child.