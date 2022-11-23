GCC commences street vendor survey, to continue till Dec 21

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun a survey of street vendors to issue identity cards and sale certificates for free of cost. The survey will continue till December 21 in all 15 zones in the city. In the first phase of the survey from July 1, at least 35,000 vendors have registered through mobile app linked by zonal field workers and got their identity cards.

The release stated that the street vendors are requested to register their details to the field workers of the respective zone. They should provide their personal details, nature of their business, ration card, Aadhaar card, and bank details. It will be registered digitally, and the vendors will benefit various welfare schemes of the government. The civic body authorities will issue identity cards for registered street vendors and sale certificates for free of charge.

For street vendors in Zone 1 – 4 (Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet) the survey will be done in their respective zones between November 23 and November 29. Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Shollinganalur can register from November 30 to December 6.

From December 7 to December 13, field workers will be available for vendors in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones. The remaining zones are Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar from December 14 to December 21.