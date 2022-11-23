CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth Rs 9.02 cr in Kolathur

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for various schemes and projects including sewage water disposal scheme to benefit the residents of Venus Nagar and Jayanthi Nagar at the cost of Rs 19.56 crore, laying new pipelines for sewage water from GKM Colony 24th Street to water station in Periyar Nagar at the cost of Rs 97 lakh, laying of drinking water pipeline from Jambulingam Main Road to Kumarappa Road at the cost of Rs 37 lakh, renovation and upgradation project of Chennai Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Bandar Garden at the cost of 4.37 crore, construction of additional and smart classrooms in Chennai Corporation higher secondary school in school road under Singara Chennai 2.0, at the cost of Rs 4.99 crore and so on.