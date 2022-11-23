CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth Rs 9.02 cr in Kolathur
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth Rs 9.02 crore and laid foundation stone for projects to be undertaken at the estimated cost of Rs 38.98 crore in his constituency.
The Chief Minister inaugurated a renovated indoor badminton stadium with all advanced facilities in Theeti Thottam in Kolathur, at the cost of Rs 1.27 crore. After inaugurating the stadium, he distributed sports kits to the players and played a couple of rallies with them.
Then the Chief Minister proceeded to Venus Nagar and inaugurated the hostel building for backward class students, constructed at the cost of Rs 7.75 crore.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for various schemes and projects including sewage water disposal scheme to benefit the residents of Venus Nagar and Jayanthi Nagar at the cost of Rs 19.56 crore, laying new pipelines for sewage water from GKM Colony 24th Street to water station in Periyar Nagar at the cost of Rs 97 lakh, laying of drinking water pipeline from Jambulingam Main Road to Kumarappa Road at the cost of Rs 37 lakh, renovation and upgradation project of Chennai Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Bandar Garden at the cost of 4.37 crore, construction of additional and smart classrooms in Chennai Corporation higher secondary school in school road under Singara Chennai 2.0, at the cost of Rs 4.99 crore and so on.
Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for the Welfare of Backward Classes RS Rajakannappan, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya accompanied him to the functions.
