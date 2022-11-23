City

Actor Vijay fined by traffic cops for using sun film on car glass

Making note of this the Greater Chennai Traffic Police tweeted that cases were booked and a challan has been issued for altering the transparency of vehicle glass by using sun control film
Vijay has been fined Rs 1,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act
CHENNAI: According to the Daily Thanti report, actor Vijay, who has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Varisu', has been fined Rs 1,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act while travelling in a car that had sun film on the windows. This incident happened while he was on his way to attend a fans' meet in Panaiyur.

Making note of this the Greater Chennai Traffic Police tweeted that cases were booked and a challan has been issued for altering the transparency of vehicle glass by using sun control film.

It may be noted that in 2021 the Madras High Court had directed the police and transport authorities to grant 60 days for motor vehicle owners to remove dark sun film from car windows, and seize vehicles which do not adhere to the deadline.

According to a Supreme Court order, using sun control films on car windows is illegal.

