Weekly special trains: Check details

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the operation of weekly special trains between Darbhanga and Ernakulam plus Danapur and SMVT Bengaluru via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Train no 05555 Darbhanga – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Darbhanga on Mondays at 21.15 hrs on 28th November, 05th & 12th December and reach Ernakulam Junction at 06.00 hrs on the fourth day (3 Services).

Train no 05556 Ernakulam Junction – Darbhanga Weekly Special fare special will leave Ernakulam Junction on Thursdays at 21.00 hrs on 24th November, 01st, 08th & 15th December, 2022 and reach Darbhanga at 06.30 hrs on the fourth day (4 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising an AC tier-II, three AC tier-III, 12 sleeper class, six general second class and two general second class coaches is open from Southern Railway (SR) end, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

The train will stop at Perambur, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, Coimbatore Junction, Palakkad Junction and Thrissur in the zone.

Train no 03253 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special fare special will leave Danapur on Mondays at 18.10 hrs on 28th November, 05th & 12th December, 2022 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 18.20 hrs on the third day (3 services).

Train no 03254 SMVT Bengaluru - Danapur Special fare special will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Thursdays at 07.50 hrs on 24th November, 01st, 08th & 15th December, 2022 and reach Danapur at 08.00 hrs on the third day (4 services). The trains consists of an AC tier-II, three AC tier-III, 12 sleeper class, six general second class and two general second class coaches.