Stalin inaugurates CMWSSB projects worth Rs 398 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated projects of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) worth Rs 398 crore.

Sewage treatment plant with 1.2 million liter capacity at Kodungaiyur constructed at the cost of Rs 170.97 crore, tertiary treatment ultrafiltration (TTUF) plant with the capacity to recycle one crore litre of water per day in Nesapakkam at the cost of Rs 47.24 crore, water treatment plant at Porur with the capacity of 60 lakh litre per day, extended drinking water scheme covering areas such as Puzhal, Puthagaram, Soorapattu and Kathirvedu at the cost of Rs 82.61 crore, sewage water treatment plant at the banks of Cooum in Choolaimedu with the capacity of 12 lakh litres constructed at the cost of Rs 3.32 crore, sewage water pumping stations in Jafferkhanpet and Samiyarthottam at the cost of Rs 10.62 crore were some of the important projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister.