Leopard scare near city after 3 calves found dead

Now the villagers are afraid that the big cat has again started to take a prowl through the village at midnight. The Chengalpattu forest department visited the spot and held inquiries and after examining the body of the calf they confirmed that it was attacked by a dangerous wild animal and around 750 grams of flesh was eaten by the animal after killing the calf. The forest officials said they would set up cameras in the village and forest area to identify the animal and requested the villagers to avoid walking after sun set.