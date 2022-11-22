Hunt on for man who assaulted SSI in Chennai

CHENNAI: Thirumangalam police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted a special sub-inspector (SSI) during vehicle check near Thirumangalam on Monday night.

SSI Thangaraj, attached to Thirumangalam traffic was on duty checking vehicles when he noticed a biker suffering a fall.

When the policeman rushed to help him, he found that he was in an inebriated state. The policeman chided the man for driving drunk and when he tried to take the key from the bike, the man attacked the police SSI and rode away. Thirumangalam traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.