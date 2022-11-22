Cold weather hits flower supply; surge in prices at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Prices of flowers witnessed a sudden spike at Koyambedu wholesale market due to cold weather impacting the supply from Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

In recent times traders were forced to dump over 5 tonnes of flower varieties recently due to dull sales at the flower market. Now, the rates are likely to remain stable or increase further in the coming days, said traders.

S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association said, “For the past few weeks, the supply has been impacted due to intense rain and low temperature in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Usually, during the auspicious Tamil month Karthikai which is the season for Sabarimala, we experience brisk sales. But this year the sale has been severely affected.”

Koyambedu market receives supply from Salem, Vellore, and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Due to a shortage in supply, the prices have increased. Currently, jasmine sold for Rs 1,000 per kg, Jasminum sambac Rs 600 – Rs 700 per kg, tuberose Rs 450 per kg, Crossandra Rs 500 per kg, marigold Rs 50 – Rs 70 per kg, rose Rs 120 per kg, and damask rose Rs 100 per kg.

“Due to dull sales in the market, we have dumped more than 5 tonnes of flowers such as rose, marigold, and Crossandra daily. Luckily, we send jasmine, and Jasminum sambac to the perfume factory nearby. If the situation continues in the state, there will be a further shortage in supply from next month, ” said R Muthu, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market. The retail vendors in the city sell the same prices at the wholesale market.