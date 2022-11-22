CMRL works: Traffic diversion along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

CHENNAI: To facilitate the Chennai Metro Rail Works (CMRL) (Phase 2) corridor-4 on the Poonamallee trunk road from Porur to Poonamallee bypass junction, Avadi city police has proposed traffic diversion on the existing traffic pattern at Poonamallee bypass. The arrangements will be in place from November 22 (Tuesday) to February 11, 2023.

Accordingly, incoming vehicles on Chennai – Bengaluru Highway intending to go to Minjur at Poonamallee bypass will now have to take a left turn to Chennai ORR (outer ring road) service road. These vehicles shall go straight on the highway for about 200 meters and take a left turn to the road; running between the Chennai ORR elevated roads and reach Chennai ORR, to travel towards Minjur, an official release said.

All vehicles coming from the Vandalur side on Chennai ORR, intending to go to Poonamallee and other places will have to take a left turn at Poonamallee Bypass and reach Chennai-Bengaluru Highway by Cloverleaf bridge and proceed further towards Poonamallee. These vehicles will not be allowed to turn left at the Poonamallee bypass. Instead, the vehicles shall proceed straight to Kolappancheri Toll plaza, take a U-turn, and reach Poonamallee.