CHENNAI: Weather forecasts may go amiss at times in Chennai where the sweltering sun is the hobson's choice if it doesn't rain. But this year around nature had other plans.

The weatherman warned that Chennai would be one of the six regions to receive heavy rains from November 21. As Chennaiites were bracing for another spell of showers, mild drizzles accompanied with chilly winds gave the southern city a northern look as muffler and jerkin sellers hit jackpot.

'Chennai snow' was trending on Twitter as temperature dropped 5-6 degree Celsius to record just 24 degree Celsius which tantamounts to snow for Chennai's standards.

With fans and airconditioners put to rest, Chennai residents have 'cozied up' to this weather development which was a rarity hitherto.