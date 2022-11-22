Chennai player who bags national-level car racing trophy

CHENNAI: A Mamallapuram car race player named Rahul Rangaswamy (27) won the trophy in the national-level car racing competition held in Hyderabad. He participated in the first round of the formula with 24 racing cars participating in the first round of Formula One.

More than 100 car racers from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated in this competition.

Rahul Rangaswamy overtook 23 cars on the race car track and drove the car at a speed of 250 kmph. It is noteworthy that he has previously participated in several car racing competitions held in London, and another in Los Angeles, Colombo, and in Delhi. He has so far won the title of champion 4 times.