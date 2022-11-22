Buckingham canal restoration: Encroachment eviction drive from 2023

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has completed the demarcation work and is awaiting CRZ clearance from the government. The official stated that the encroachment eviction drive will be carried out for 170 kilometre across the State. The restoration work is expected to begin in March 2023.

"The boundary demarcation work has been completed, and currently we are working on preliminary reports including Differential Global Positioning Systems (DGPS) by Anna University to get CRZ clearance for Buckingham canal restoration work,” said a senior WRD official.

The department has identified encroachments on 170 km in Tamil Nadu which should be evicted as part of the restoration project. And before the eviction drive, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHD) should allocate settlement for the people based on the survey. It is expected to begin in March 2023.

The notice will be provided to the families prior to, and only after residents rehabilitate. The eco-restoration project will begin. Works such as desilting, strengthening the bund, fencing will be put on both sides of the water body. The department is planning to grow vegetation near the bund.

"The encroachments are more in the Chennai city limit, whereas in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram it is encroached by agricultural fields. The eviction process is expected to be complete by six months. However, the restoration work will be done in parallel," the official stated.