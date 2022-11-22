6 youths held for attack on history sheeter in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a six-member gang on attempt to murder charges for their attack on a history sheeter in Secretariat Colony Police limits.

G Yovan (21) of Kilpauk, a history sheeter, was walking with his friend, Ajith, on Kuttiyappan street when they were intercepted by a six-member gang on November 20. The gang picked up an argument with them and attacked them with wooden logs and fled the scene.

Passerby rescued Yovan and Ajith and admitted them to a hospital. Based on a complaint by the history sheeter, Secretariat colony police registered a case and arrested six persons - Karna, Deena, Vijay, Ajay, Avinash and Rajasekar - all in their early 20’s.

Investigations revealed that a couple of months ago, Yovan had allegedly assaulted one of the accused in the case, Rajasekar and to avenge the same, Rajasekar and his friends beat him up.

All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.