Women stage protest to close two Tasmac outlets
TIRUVALLUR: Several women gathered and staged a protest on Monday demanding the closure of two Tasmac outlets that are located in the residential area of Periyakuppam. The outlets that are located under the Periyakuppam flyover are in close proximity to houses and temples in the area.
Residents of the area claim that people who come to buy liquor from the outlets sit on the sidewalk and drink causing discomfort and disturbing the peace of the people living in the area. Members of the public, especially women, claimed that these men in an inebriated condition catcall and tease them causing them extreme unease. Residents claimed that despite multiple petitions to authorities demanding the closure of the outlets no action has been taken forcing them to stage a protest.
