Right wing commentator Kishore K Swamy arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested right wing commentator, Kishore K Swamy, for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Kishore is also a consultant for two news channels.

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch had booked Kishore for his posts on Twitter, in which he had shared memes and morphed images of Chief Minister MK Stalin, police sources said.

Kishore had applied for anticipatory bail in a city court and after court denied bail, a police team arrested Kishore from Puducherry on Monday.