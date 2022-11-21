Right wing commentator arrested for derogatory remarks against CM

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested a right-wing commentator, Kishore K Swamy for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin. Kishore also is a consultant for two news channels.

The cyber-crime wing of the Central Crime Branch had booked Kishore on November 3 for his posts on Twitter, in which he had shared memes and morphed images of Chief Minister Stalin.

Police had issued summons four times to Kishore for enquiry. Meanwhile, he had applied for anticipatory bail and was denied bail. Police began tracking Kishore who went into hiding. Tracing him to Puducherry, a police team from Chennai arrested him.