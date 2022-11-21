No rains, but Chennai’s temperature dips by 5°C

Expect wet days in city, State for 48 hrs

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal started moving towards north TN-Puducherry coasts, which is likely to bring moderate to heavy rain to several districts, including Chennai, in the next 48 hours.

The depression lay centered over the same region that lies about 429 km southeast of Chennai, before it finally started moving northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour by Monday evening and then northwest, maintaining the intensity of the depression.

Met officials said it’s expected to continue to move northwest towards south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area on Tuesday.

“For the next two days, several areas in northern Tamil Nadu, and isolated places in southern districts are likely to get light to moderate rains. Heavy rain is predicted for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranipet due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal,” explained S Balachandran, deputy DG, RMC, Chennai. “Some areas in the city are likely to get moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.”

From November 23, light to moderate showers are likely in the State. As wind speeds can reach 45-55 kmph, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days.