No rains, but Chennai’s temperature dips by 5°C
CHENNAI: Chennai woke up to an unusually cold morning on Monday, with the maximum temperature at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam remaining five degrees Celsius below normal. Weathermen said the sudden drop in temperature is due to the low-pressure activity in the Bay of Bengal that brought northerly winds to the city, adding it is likely to continue for two more days.
On Monday, the maximum temperature at Nungambakkam was 24.9 degrees Celsius while it was 25.6 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam, both of which were down by 5 degrees. The minimum temperatures, too, dropped at these weather stations, with Nungambakkam recording 21.8 degrees (-1 C) and Meenambakkam 21.4 (-2 C).
Explaining this fall, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said Chennai was receiving northerly winds due to the system prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 17, which has led to the decrease in the maximum temperature for the past two days. “It is likely to continue for the next 48 hours, and later the temperature will be normal,” he said.
As Chennaiites are used to only the hot and hotter weather, the drastic drop triggered an avalanche of memes on social media.
Meanwhile, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal started moving towards north Tamil Nadu – Puducherry coasts, which is likely to bring moderate to heavy rain to several districts, including Chennai, in the next 48 hours.
The depression lay centered over the same region that lies about 429 km southeast of Chennai, before it finally started moving northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour by Monday evening and then northwest, maintaining the intensity of the depression.
Met officials said it’s expected to continue to move northwest towards south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area on Tuesday.
“For the next two days, several areas in northern Tamil Nadu, and isolated places in southern districts are likely to get light to moderate rains. Heavy rain is predicted for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranipet due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal,” explained S Balachandran, deputy DG, RMC, Chennai. “Some areas in the city are likely to get moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.”
From November 23, light to moderate showers are likely in the State. As wind speeds can reach 45-55 kmph, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days.
