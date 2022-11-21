Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches for Coimbatore-Lokmanya express

CHENNAI: Central Railway has advised conversion of train no 11013 / 11014 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express trains into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches.

Train no 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Junction Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from 25th November. Train no 11014 Coimbatore Junction - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from November 27.

Consequently, the composition of train no 11013 / 11014 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be revised as one luggage cum brake van, one General Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) and Luggage cum Brake van, two - Sleeper Class Coaches, 10 AC 3–Tier coaches, four AC 2–Tier Coaches, one – AC First Class Coach and two general second class and one pantry car, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.