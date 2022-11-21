ED attaches properties of chairman of Red Cross Society, others

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement has attached movable and immovable properties worth to the tune of Rs 3.37 crore belonging to the office bearers of Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu Branch, Egmore. The properties belonging to Harish L Metha, Chairman of the Red Cross Society, TN branch, Senthil Nathan, the former Treasurer and MSM Nasruddin, former General Secretary. ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR dated 28 December 2020 registered by CBI, ACB, Chennai under Section 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (2) r/w Section 13 (1) (a) of Prevention of Corruption Act against the above-mentioned accused persons. During the investigation, it is found that the trio - Harish L Metha, MSM Nasruddin and Senthil Nathan got enriched by misappropriating the funds of Indian red Cross Society. Out of the total proceeds of crime accrued by the trio, identified movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.37 crore belonging to the trio have been provisionally attached, said a press release from ED. Further investigation in the matter is under progress, added ED.