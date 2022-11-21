Drive against tobacco products: 99 arrested in Chennai in 1 week

CHENNAI: As part of their ‘Drive against Banned Tobacco Products’ programme, Chennai police intensified action against those selling Gutkha and other banned products since the beginning of this year.

Last week, from November 13 to November 19, city police have seized 134.8 kg of Gutkha products and 75.2 kg of Mava in several areas, in 99 cases, arresting as many persons.

Of the total haul, major seizure was made by Elephant Gate police who seized 82 kg of banned tobacco products from an auto driver on November 18. The arrested person was identified as K Veerapandi of seven wells area. A police team which received a tip off about Gutkha products being smuggled through train kept vigil on the parcel offices near Wall Tax road and when they apprehended the auto driver about the sacks he was loading, he tried to flee after which he was arrested.

RK Nagar team conducted searches based on a tip off and seized 32 kg of Gutkha from Sriman Jalani (29) of Tondiarpet , who was arrested.