Corporation extends deadline for property tax payment till Dec 15

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has extended the deadline for payment of property tax without penalty from November 15 to December 15 for the second half of the financial year 2022-23.

"At present, in view of the Northeast monsoon, while all departments are fully engaged in rain and flood prevention and relief works. At least 5.92 lakh property owners have paid the revised property tax without arrears. The property owners who have not paid the increased property tax till now are requested to pay without separate interest by December 15, 2022," noted an official statement.

Those who pay the property tax within the first 15 days, will be given an incentive amount of 5 per cent or a maximum of Rs 5,000. Now, the property owners have to deposit their second half-yearly property tax for the year 2022-23 from October 1.

People can pay property tax through issuing cheque or DD in the name of Revenue officer, Chennai Corporation, or using credit or debit card. They can get the receipt for the payment. They can also pay using the QR code on the receipt provided by GCC.

Property tax can also be paid through the official website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in, without transaction fee. It shall be paid through the selected banks, Paytm, Namma Chennai mobile applications, and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).