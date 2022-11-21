24-hour water supply to Valasaravakkam in two months

CHENNAI: In around 2 months, households in Valasaravakkam will get piped water supply round the clock as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has completed laying of main water pipes.

"As the main pipes are laid, works to provide house connections are underway to ensure 24x7 water supply. The project has been taken as a pilot project in Valasaravakkam and based on the success, the project will be implemented in other parts of the city too," a Metro Water official said.

The pilot project is being implemented in divisions 149 and 152 in which areas such as Alwarthirunagar, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, SBI Colony, Sridevikuppam, Kaikankuppam, Brindavan Nagar and others fall under.

The official added that the works commenced a year ago and water meters will be installed at the houses in the divisions to measure the amount of water used. The residents will be charged based on the usage of water. Presently, Metro Water charges Rs. 70 per kilolitre of water for domestic purpose and Rs 100 per kilolitre for commercial purpose.

Water to Valasaravakkam 24x7 project will be supplied from Chembarambakkam Water Treatment Plant through a water distribution centre in Porur lake.

Meanwhile, the water manager is also proposed to implement a similar 24x7 water supply project in Thiruvanmiyur. "A detailed project report for the project is under preparation. The project is in initial stages and the number of households that would be benefitted will be arrived at after the detailed project report," he said.

When asked whether the 24x7 piped water to the entire city is feasible, the official explained that the desalination plants will provide steady supply of drinking water in all-weather conditions.

In 2019, the Metro Water proposed to provide 24x7 water supply to entire city by 2024 as the water manager is operating two desalination plants each with 100 million litres per day (MLD) in Nemmeli and Minjur and construction works for 150 MLD desalination plant in Nemmeli has been started. Works to construct a 400 million litres per day desalination plant in Perur are under way.

On the other hand, 24x7 water supply to T Nagar under Smart City Mission remains a non-starter even after floating tenders.