2 youngsters held with Rs 2.5L worth Alprazolam in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police arrested two youths in Kolathur the possession of Rs 2.5 lakh worth of 230 grams of Alprazolam – a psychotropic medicine, to be sold only through prescription. Alprazolam is used in treating anxiety.

On Sunday, Rajamangalam police had received a tip off about Alprazolam being sold in their jurisdiction after which vigil was stepped up. Accordingly, police questioned two youths who were loitering suspiciously near Kolathur Ganga theatre. When questioned, they gave contradictory answers after which police searched them.

On searching them, police found them in possession of 230 grams of Alprazolam. The two of them- B Arun Kumar (19) and S Kishore (20) of Kolathur were arrested and the medicine in their possession was seized. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Police said that further investigations will be done to find the person from whom the youths sourced the medicine.