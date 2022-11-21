15 antique idols seized from house in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing sleuths on Sunday seized 15 antique idols from a house on Jayaram Street in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

The Idol Wing received information from an informant that a broker named Surendra was attempting to sell antique idols of the Lord Natarajar, Amman, Buddha , Vinayagar etc worth several crores of rupees.

Following this information, the Idol Wing sleuths, disguised as affluent idol collectors, approached broker Surendra in Erode via phone .

Initially, the broker was reluctant to divulge information on relics,

but later, relented and shared images of the idols with him, which were for sale. Some of the conversations with the broker were recorded for evidence. After much persuasion, the broker agreed to come down to Chennai to show the idols, which were concealed in a secret address. The broker informed DSP Muthuraja to be present with cash at 10.30 am at a point near Pillayar Junction in Thiruvanmiyur. DSP

Muthuraja and team promptly reached the specified place and waited for Surendra to arrive by positioning themselves individually in separate places. Exactly at 10.30 am, Surendra arrived and led DSP Muthuraja to a residence at the address No: 2, Jayaram Street, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai 41.

The other members of the team followed Surendra and all of them converged on him at the residence of Ramesh Banthia son of one Premchand.

Suddenly, realising that Muthuraja may be a cop, Surendra fled from

the home on the pretext of attending nature's call. Later, the Idol Wing special party conducted a search of the residence of Banthia during which they seized 15 idols.

The seized idols are Amman metal idol, Devi metal idol in standing position, Shivan metal idol in ready to sitting position,

Parvathi metal idol in ready to sit position, horse metal idols in two parts, Buddha metal idol in sitting position, Nandhi metal idol, small metal idol with Thiruvachi, a big Natarajar metal idol with Thiruvachi, Lakshmanar metal idol in standing position, Seetha metal idol in standing position,

Anjaneyar metal idol in standing position, Narthana Vinayagar metal idol in standing position and Natarajar metal idol with plinth in the right leg folded and swinging back position.