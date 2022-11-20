Man murders 80-year-old mother over property dispute

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man allegedly hacked his 80-year-old mother to death over a property dispute in Maduravoyal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saroja. Her son, Kabali was living in the same neighbourhood a few streets away, police said.

On Sunday morning, Kabali went to meet his mother to discuss about his share in property and in the argument that ensued, he allegedly took a kitchen knife and hacked her to death. Neighbours rushed to the scene and secured the elderly woman. She was moved to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead.

Maduravoyal Police secured the body on information and sent it to the government hospital for post mortem.

Investigations revealed that the deceased Saroja has five children. Kabali was her only son. After working in Dubai, Kabali returned to India and for the past few months, he has no job. Married twice, Kabali was pestering his mother to register her house in his name, after she gave equal shares in the family property to all her children.

On Sunday, as the argument escalated, he murdered her. Maduravoyal Police arrested Kabali. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.