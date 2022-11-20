Health dept to hold a meeting on surgery audit on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The state health department will hold the meeting on the surgery audit at the government hospitals on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Health Minister Ma Subramanian will meet the medical college deans, head of the department of surgery from all medical colleges, and experts from the district headquarters hospitals to discuss the process to be adopted.

The Health Minister said that a world class plan will be devised to prevent any incidents such as footballer Priya's case in the future after discussing it with more than 500 experts. The state health department has planned to discuss forming a committee to audit all the surgeries conducted in the public health sector and their impact on the individual post surgery. An advisory programme on highlighting the significance of the surgeries and following the safety measures has also been planned.

He explained that the procedure was done properly but not removing the compression bad worsened her health because it stopped the blood blow in the body. "The negligence in not removing and post operative management is accepted and action is being taken on those responsible. We are not sure if criminal charges would be pressed and only the police department can decide and take action accordingly," he said.