Advanced spine fracture treatment procedure performed at KMC

CHENNAI: The Department of Neurosurgery at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital performed an advanced Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplastry for a patient with spine fracture at the hospital recently. The procedure was performed for the first time at a government hospital and the cost of treatment was covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

The procedure was performed on a 40-year-old female who is an agricultural labourer from Gummidipoondi after a severe injury in the spine. The patient was admitted to the department of neurosurgery at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

"She had a fall along with severe back pain and a lot of difficulty in walking. On evaluation, the doctors found out that she was having a lumbar spine fracture at L1 Level. The doctors decided to use the latest advanced treatment called Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplastry on her," explained Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The patient is able to walk post operatively without pain and she was mobilized the next day of surgery. Usually, the cost of the surgery will be Rs. 3 lakh but it was done free of cost under CMCHIS.

Dr Shanthimalar stated that the advanced procedure is a day care procedure and there is no requirement to take bed rest after the surgery. In the case of spine fractures and surgeries, the patient has to be in bed for 3 months. It can be done easily for elderly people with osteoporotic bone also and patient recovers well.