TV cable, internet providers can’t stream FIFA World Cup: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the cable and internet service providers in certain countries from telecasting the football matches to be held at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 20. Justice M Sundar granted the injunction on Friday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from VIACOM-18 Media. “The petitioner has made out a prima facie case for the grant of the injunction,” the judge said. “It’s the owner of the copyright in the sporting event. It will lead to an irreversible situation and therefore, irreparable injury incapable of compensation parameter has also been satisfied,” the judge said.