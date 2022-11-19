EPS slams state govt over worsening law & order situation

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the Tamil Nadu government following the murder of a youth in a broad daylight in the vicinity of the Egmore Police Station and said the law and order has deteriorated under the DMK regime.

The Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the portfolio of state home ministry, should be held responsible for the gruesome murder.

He demanded the state government to allow the state police to functioning effectively, without political hindrance, to maintain law and order.

“There is no safety and security to anyone walking on the road. The law and order has worsened to that level and it is shameful,” said EPS in a statement.

Pointing out the murder of Madapakkam panchayat president and listing out murder for gain in different parts of the state in the recent months, the former chief minister said the disturbing incidents taking place in the state indicates that the anti-social elements, including peddlers and terror elements, given “licence” to wander freely.

The murder of the youth, Vignesh, on Friday in Egmore station limit is proving this. He also slammed the police personnel for not acting immediate to save the life of the youth

The present government has been failing on maintaining the law and order and not allowing the police department to functioning free.

“Not only, the incompetent DMK government remaining a spectator to the declining of the law and order situation, but also failing to act upon the alerts from the Central agencies. The Car-Cylinder bomb blast in Coimbatore ahead of Deepavali was one of the failures of the state police for not acting upon the alerts,” Palaniswami said.