Entrances of Madras HC to remain closed for a day

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will have all of its six entrances shut as a mark of respect to the Britishers who constructed it.

Madras High Court's registrar B Hari had made the announcement.

The court is one of the many colonial buildings that is maintained in its pristine form.

This annual tradition also symbolifies that the court is not a public property.

The court will be off the limits not just for general public but also for lawyers from Saturday 8 pm to Sunday 8 pm.