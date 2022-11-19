Eight years on, Odisha man arrested for murder by Avadi Police

CHENNAI: Eight years after a migrant worker was murdered by his co-worker near Chennai, Avadi City police traced the absconding accused from his village in Odisha and arrested him.

The deceased, Litankumar Dineshbhai Biswas (42) of Surat, Gujarat was living in a rented home in Kamaraj Nagar, Athipet with his co-worker, Babula Mohanty (50) of Odisha.

The two of them were working at L&T ship building yard. On October 14, 2014, after a quarrel, Babula murdered his co-worker and fled the area. Minjur police had registered a case of murder.

Police said that Avadi city police commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore had instructed to form a special team to secure the suspect in the case.

A team headed by Inspector Siranjeevi of Minjur police station gathered information about the absconding accused and based on a tip off that he has now settled in his native village after being on the run for years, a team from Avadi police went to Odisha and arrested Babula from Gunasagara village on Thursday (Nov 17).

