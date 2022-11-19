Custom officials contraband materials worth Rs 93.35 lakhs

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold, 38 refurbished laptops and two scopes worth Rs 93.35 lakhs in Chennai airport.

The customs on Tuesday intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and on examination of his baggage 360 grams of gold in sheet form was concealed in the battery case of his iPhone and 80 grams were concealed in the undergarments. The customs seized and recovered 440 grams of gold worth Rs 19.60 lakhs and the passenger was arrested.

On Wednesday two men who arrived from Dubai were intercepted and on personal search, the customs found they had gold in dust form in the two layers of cloth of their undergarments weighing 586 grams and two gold chains in their pant pockets. Further 38 laptops were seized from them and the passengers were arrested.

Later on Wednesday, the staff noticed an electric motor in the dustbin near the toilet in the arrival hall and the customs recovered 380 grams of gold worth Rs 16.91 lakhs which was concealed inside the motor. In another incident on the same, the two gold cut bits weighing about 356 grams valued at Rs 17 lakhs were recovered from the trolley.