Commercial license will be canceled if plastic usage continues: GCC

CHENNAI: As the civic body authorities are piining hopes on a plastic free city, steps are taken to prevent plastic usage by the public and commercial firms. The officers are instructed to cancel the business license of the companies that continue to use plastic products. Public is requested to create plastic-free Chennai by avoiding the use of single-use plastic products.

“To beautify Chennai city and increase the green space activities like planting saplings and removing waste, a cleanliness drive is being carried out. In this case, various instructions have been given by the local body authorities to the public, commercial companies, and distributors to avoid the use of prohibited plastic products that affect the environment. Prohibited plastic items are confiscated and strict action is being taken, ” an official release from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Health inspectors and other senior officials have been instructed to seize and impose fine against those who use banned plastic products in violation of government instructions. Also, cancel the license of companies that continue to use plastic products.

From November 2-15, the officers inspected 13,811 commercial establishments, of which 2,671 kg of banned plastic items were seized from 4,808 shops by GCC.