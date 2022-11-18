Woman strangled to death with mangalsutra

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have launched a hunt for a man, who allegedly strangulated his wife to death with her mangalsutra at their residence in Kallikuppam near Ambattur.

The suspect was identified as Raja (33), who got married six months ago to Pavithra after his first marriage ended in divorce.

Pavithra too was a divorcee and was living alone at Kallikuppam and got married to Raja. On Friday, police received information from neighbour about the woman lying unconscious. Police found her dead and strangulation marks on her neck. Since the husband was absconding, the needle of suspicion fell on him, police said.