Repair TCK Road soon, plead Perungalathur public

CHENNAI: The residents of Perungalathur suffer due to bad condition of the road which links them to the GST via Irumbuliyur service road.

Since the Perungalathur Railway level crossing would be closed for most of the time, the residents would be using the TCK Road, which links them to GST via Irumbuliyur. However, the residents said that the road has been in bad shape for the past few years and the matter was not addressed by the officials even after repeated requests.

John, a resident of the locality said, “We were requesting the officials to repair the road when Perungalathur was Town Panchayat, but now, even when it joined Tambaram Corporation the issues persist for us and there is no proper response from the officials.”

The residents are unhappy with officials because all the entry and exits in Perungalathur are in a bad shape. The residents said we are using this road since the level crossing would be closed for a long time and the flyover work has not been completed yet for a decade. The residents demanded that at least the officials should repair the TCK Road so that we can have some relief while travelling.

Even for medical emergencies, the ambulances are finding it difficult to reach Perungalathur since there is no proper connectivity. They said that cabs and autos are charging double the price citing the road as the reason. The residents said that at least now the officials should take steps and repair the roads as Perungalathur comes under the control of the Tambaram Corporation.