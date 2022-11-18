Navy man’s pregnant wife ran over by Navy bus on Kamaraj Salai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a road accident on Kamaraj Salai on Friday night after an Indian Navy bus knocked the two-wheeler, she was riding pillion on.

The deceased woman was identified as Lalitha. She was eight weeks pregnant. Her husband, Siva Reddy is a staff with Indian Navy.

On Friday evening, the two of them went to the Marina beach and were returning to the quarters nearby when the accident happened.

Police sources said that Siva Reddy lost control of the bike while approaching Napier bridge and both of them fell on the road. A Navy vehicle which was trailing the two wheeler ran over the woman, police said. Siva Reddy escaped with injuries.

Anna Square TIW (traffic investigation wing) reached the scene and secured the woman and moved her to a hospital, where doctors declared both the woman and the foetus as dead.

The body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem. Anna Square TIW registered a case and are investigating.