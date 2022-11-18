Man hacked to death by Colleague in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight by a gang near Egmore on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Vivek, 30, of Kannigapuram in Vyasarpadi.

Vivek was working with a private internet provider company in the city. On Friday morning, Vivek had dropped his wife at the Egmore Tahsildar office, where she works as a clerk.

Around 11 am, Vivek went to his office on first floor, when he was accosted by a person, Santhosh, who is a vendor with the internet provider.

Police investigations revealed that the duo were colleagues. Three months ago, Vivek complained to his company about Santhosh, which had led to a bad blood between them and both of them had a verbal duel, police said.

Santhosh who was transferred to another branch was back to the Egmore branch on Friday. Santhosh and Vivek picked up from where they left and had an argument. As the duel escalated, Santhosh picked up a knife and stabbed Vivek. “Vivek tried to flee, but Santhosh chased him and stabbed him several times leaving him in a pool of blood, ” a police officer said.

Onlookers rescued Vivek and moved him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. Egmore police secured the body and sent it for autopsy. Relatives of Vivek held a road roko demanding action against the suspect. Later in the day, the suspect, Santhosh was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.