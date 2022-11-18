Madurai Bench raps govt, wants to know basis of awarding Kalaimamani

TIRUCHY: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked Tamil Nadu Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram chairperson on what basis the Kalaimamani award conferred and charged that instead of awarding to those who has exemplary achievement in arts, it is being given even to those who act in just two movies. On Friday, on the petition heard before the bench, Justice Mahadevan and Justice Satyanarayana Prasad asked whether any jury was involved in the selection of awardees. The bench postponed the hearing on a plea from Samudram, Tirunelveli, to November 28. The petitioner had sought to revoke the Kalaimamani Awards for the year 2019-20, which was presented on February 20, 2021 as it has been given to those who are not eligible.