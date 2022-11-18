City

Chennai metro water board introduces QR code to raise complaints

At present, a 24-hour grievance cell is available, where the public can raise their complaints regarding drinking water and sewerage.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) introduced QR code to raise complaints. By scanning the code, it takes them to the complaint site and people can register their grievances.

