Annyeonghaseyo Chennai: K-beauty, K-pop merch to take centre stage

CHENNAI: You might be saving up to go and see the cherry blossoms, try out Korean corn dogs, or even buy Son Ye-jin’s outfits from Crash Landing on You in Seoul. But what if we tell you, you can get a glimpse of Korea in the city?
Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai are organising the Korea Fair in India 2022 at Express Avenue Mall. This four-day event which has a variety of pop-up stores- ranging from K-beauty to K-culture, also has the Busan Expo 2030, Korea travel and culture zone, K-pop performances, Hallyu and Korean cultural quiz and lots more.
Jihwan Eun, director general of KOTRA Chennai, says, “Over 20 Korean companies are being benefited by displaying their products and being a part of the fair. Through this event, Indian businesses can also explore the Korean market to build their network and establish ties.”
The event is also being supported by the InKo Centre Chennai. Speaking to DT Next about the event Rathi Jafer, director of InKo Centre Chennai says, “We are supporting what is essentially a KOTRA initiative to reach out to those promoting K-content. In terms of merchandise, cosmetics, food, BTS-related merchandise, all things Korean.
“This event does not only fulfil the networking aspect of it but also caters to K-enthusiasts. So anyone who consumes a lot of Korean media and content can be assured that they have something special in store for them in this event.”
The event will go on till November 20 from 10 am to 10 pm at Express Avenue Mall.
