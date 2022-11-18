Annyeonghaseyo Chennai: K-beauty, K-pop merch to take centre stage

Jihwan Eun, director general of KOTRA Chennai, says, “Over 20 Korean companies are being benefited by displaying their products and being a part of the fair. Through this event, Indian businesses can also explore the Korean market to build their network and establish ties.”

The event is also being supported by the InKo Centre Chennai. Speaking to DT Next about the event Rathi Jafer, director of InKo Centre Chennai says, “We are supporting what is essentially a KOTRA initiative to reach out to those promoting K-content. In terms of merchandise, cosmetics, food, BTS-related merchandise, all things Korean.

“This event does not only fulfil the networking aspect of it but also caters to K-enthusiasts. So anyone who consumes a lot of Korean media and content can be assured that they have something special in store for them in this event.”

The event will go on till November 20 from 10 am to 10 pm at Express Avenue Mall.