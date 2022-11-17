Single ticket for buses, Metro, trains ? Stalin chairs meeting

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an initial meeting of the Integrated Metropolitan Transport Corporation where discussion was held regarding the facility of using a single ticket for travel on city buses, Chennai Metro Rail, and suburban trains.

The meeting was held on Thursday morning at the Metro Rail headquarters in Nandanam, Chennai.

It was informed during the transport group meet that a consultation will be made with a focus on non-motorised transportation and the implementation and enhancement of various forms of transport integration.