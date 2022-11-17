City

Single ticket for buses, Metro, trains ? Stalin chairs meeting

The meeting was held on Thursday morning at the Metro Rail headquarters in Nandanam, Chennai.
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an initial meeting of the Integrated Metropolitan Transport Corporation where discussion was held regarding the facility of using a single ticket for travel on city buses, Chennai Metro Rail, and suburban trains.

The meeting was held on Thursday morning at the Metro Rail headquarters in Nandanam, Chennai.

It was informed during the transport group meet that a consultation will be made with a focus on non-motorised transportation and the implementation and enhancement of various forms of transport integration.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Suburban Trains
Meeting
Chennai Metro Rail
Chief Minister MK Stalin
city buses
Single ticket
Metro Rail headquarters
Non-motorised transportation

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in