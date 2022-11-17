Murderous attack by stalker on woman working in Chennai hotel

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman working in a hotel suffered serious injuries on her face and body after she faced a murderous attack with a liquor bottle by a stalker on Tuesday night. The attack happened when the woman was walking back to hostel room after her shift in Kilpauk.

The onlookers who gathered during the incident overpowered the attacker, who was later identified as Naveen by the police.

The victim, a native of Kerala, had joined the hotel three months back after finishing her hotel management course.

The two were Facebook friends. Naveen, on the social media, had claimed that he was working with Navy and became friendly with the woman, who refused to entertain him as her boyfriend and later started avoiding him.

On Tuesday night, he waited near the hotel she was working and after she came out via staff exit gate he reportedly followed her. After an argument, he attacked her using a liquor bottle.

She suffered number of cut injuries on her face and also on her body parts. After she fell down on the road, he continued to furiously attack the woman, police said.

Police said that doctors had administered as many as 25 stitches on her face.