Mother-daughter held for conning people with fake promises

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old woman and her daughter were arrested for cheating many people promising to get them MBBS and MS admission at leading educational institutions. The duo was arrested by the central crime branch sleuths of the Chennai police.

The accused were identified as K Sasikala, (63) from Valasaravakkam and her daughter M Ramya, (34) from Porur. The CCB received complaints that the duo had cheated Dr Anna Joseph from Chengalpattu who had finished her MBBS. Anna’s father approached the duo who promised to give her a MS admission in Chengalpattu government medical college. Police said the man had transferred Rs 90 lakh in the past one year through cheques and e-transactions hoping that they will get the admission.

In another incident R Sundar, a businessman had approached the duo to get a MBBS seat for his son and paid them Rs 28.74 lakh to Sasikala and Ramya promised to get their seats and kept delaying the process, said the police. Based on the complaint from the two victims, CCB team arrested the mother-daughter duo on Wednesday.