Lorry gets stuck as road caves in; traffic diverted

CHENNAI: Traffic was disrupted after a road caved in at the sixth main road of Nanganallur on Thursday. The lorry stuck on the road was lifted with the help of an earthmover.

On Thursday morning the road caved in at 46th street of Nanganallur and without noticing the cave-in the lorry loaded with bricks which were on the road got stuck in the pit. Later the officials from Chennai corporation and the metro water along with the Palavanthangal police visited the spot and lifted the lorry with help of an earthmover after two hours.

Later, the police placed barricades covering the cave-in to alert motorists and commuters. After investigating the spot, the officials said there had been a damaged pipeline due to which the sand became weak and the road caved in.

The officials blocked 46th street and diverted vehicles to parallel roads and said the pipeline would be repaired in a few days.