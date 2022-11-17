Kalpakkam scientist dies in a road accident

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old scientist at the Kalpakkam Nuclear power plant died in a road accident on Thursday morning.

The deceased, S Ramesh of Kalpakkam, was a scientist at the Kalpakkam Nuclear power plant. On Thursday, around 7 am Ramesh on his two-wheeler was about to visit a temple in Thirukalukundram and when he was on the Sadras-Thirukalukundram road, a car which came in the opposite direction rammed into Ramesh's scooter and Ramesh was thrown off and suffered severe injuries.

Onlookers rushed Ramesh to the hospital in Kalpakkam and he was admitted to ICU. However, around 10.30 am Ramesh died without responding to treatment. The Sadras police who registered a case sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and the police seized the car and the search is on to nab the driver who is missing.