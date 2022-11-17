Hunt on for man who sent hoax bomb threat to Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Police are searching for an unidentified man who sent a hoax bomb threat to the Chennai airport via email on Thursday.

On Thursday, an unknown person sent a mail to the official id of the Chennai airport in which it was mentioned that a person have a bomb inside his clothes and it would explode any time on the flight. Soon, the airport security officials, CISF and the local police were alerted and all the places in the Chennai airport were checked thoroughly by the bomb squad and the security officials. Later, during the investigation, the officials found that the mail was sent to stop a passenger from travelling abroad. The police are investigating further. Usually the passengers would undergo three-tier check in the Chennai airport and on Thursday following the bomb threat the passengers were checked for four times.